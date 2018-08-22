Morales continues power streak as Blue Jays blank Orioles

Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead home run with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Thomas Pannone allowed one hit in seven innings in his first major league start and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

Devon Travis added a three-run home run in Toronto’s five-run eighth against Miguel Castro.

Morales, who has homered in a career-best four games, helped complete a three-game sweep of the Orioles with his fifth homer over that span to end what had been a scoreless game.

The Blue Jays won all 10 games against the Orioles this season at the Rogers Centre and lead the season series 12-1.

Baltimore starter David Hess (2-8) was pitching a one-hitter until Morales hit his 18th homer of the season and fifth in the four-game span. Morales also had Toronto’s first hit of the game.

Randal Grichuk followed with a double but was stranded when Russell Martin grounded out.

Pannone (1-0) did not allow a hit until Trey Mancini led off the seventh with a single.

The left-hander allowed only the one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Hess did not allow a base runner until Morales led off the fifth with a single. He completed seven innings, allowing one run and three hits and seven strikeouts.

Pannone hit Jonathan Villar with a pitch in the first inning but picked him off first.

He allowed a walk in the second inning and another in the fourth.

After Mancini’s leadoff single in the seventh, Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernandez committed his seventh error of the season when he flubbed a fly ball by Adam Jones that put runners at second and third with no outs.

Pannone worked out of the jam without allowing a run on a grounder to third, a comebacker to the mound and a popup to third.

Ryan Tepera replaced Pannone in the eighth and allowed a leadoff infield single to John Andreoli. He walked Cedric Mullins with one out before ending the inning with a strikeout and a flyout on a sliding catch by right fielder Billy McKinney.

Hernandez led off the bottom of the eighth with an infield single against Castro and took second on a wild pitch. Danny Jansen walked and both runners advanced on another wild pitch.

Richard Urena hit an RBI double, McKinney walked, and Jansen scored from third on the third wild pitch of the inning. Travis hit his 10th homer of the season, giving the Blue Jays 10 players with double digits in home runs for the first time in club history. Paul Fry replaced Castro.

Joe Biagini struck out the side in the ninth for Toronto.

