Grichuk's 2-run homer in 10th lifts Blue Jays past Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Buffalo Friday night.

Aug 28, 2020; Buffalo, NY, USA; Members of the Baltimore Orioles stand to honor Jackie Robinson at Sahlen Field prior to a game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Grichuk’s ninth homer of the season came against Cole Sulser (1-3) and also scored Reese McGuire, who had been placed at second base.

The Orioles led 4-3 when Hanser Alberto blooped an RBI single to center in the top of the 10th against Rafael Dolis (1-1), his fourth hit of the game. It scored Rio Ruiz, who had been placed at second, and was sacrificed to third by Cedric Mullins.

Vladimir Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez hit solo homers for Toronto in the opener of a four-game series.

Renato Nunez had a solo shot for Baltimore to tie the game in the eighth.

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings.

Orioles left-hander John Means allowed two runs, four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead on the first two pitches of the fourth inning. Guerrero hit his fifth homer to extend his hit streak to 10 games. Hernandez followed with his 12th homer.

The Orioles tied the game with two runs in the sixth. Alberto led off with a single. Jose Iglesias singled to left with one out and took second on the throw to the infield. Nunez walked with one out to load the bases. Two runs scored when Ryan Mountcastle was given credit for a single on a grounder to third baseman Travis Shaw, whose throw to first was wide.

The Blue Jays regained the lead in the bottom of sixth. Guerrero doubled against Dillon Tate, Hernandez walked and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded into a double play.

Tate was replaced by Tanner Scott, whose wild pitch allowed Guerrero to score from third.

Jordan Romano allowed the seventh homer of the season by Nunez with two out in the eighth to tie the game 3-3. After making one more pitch, Romano left with a finger issue and was replaced by Anthony Bass, who finished the inning.

