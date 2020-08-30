Hernandez delivers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Buffalo.

Aug 30, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tanner Roark throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Hernandez singled to left on a 1-2 pitch from Cole Sulser (1-4) with the bases loaded on three walks, one intentional.

The Blue Jays have won the first three games of the four-game series.

Anthony Bass (2-1) got the win despite allowing a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on an infield single by Jose Iglesias.

Ryan Mountcastle had his first two career major-league home runs, a single and three RBIs for Baltimore.

Toronto starter Tanner Roark allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks in five-plus innings. The right-hander struck out five.

Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez allowed three runs, three hits and three walks while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.

Mountcastle led off the second inning with a home run to give Baltimore a 1-0 lead.

Lopez retired the first 10 Blue Jays batters of the game before Randal Grichuk doubled with one out in the fourth. Travis Shaw walked. Grichuk took third on a flyout to right by Hernandez and scored when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced a single up the middle to extend his career-best hit streak to 12 games.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the fifth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik walked and were sacrificed to second and third respectively by Reese McGuire. Cavan Biggio hit an RBI single and has reached base in 21 consecutive games. Panik slid home on Grichuk’s sacrifice fly to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

Paul Fry replaced Lopez and allowed one hit and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.

The Orioles regained the lead with three runs in the sixth. Renato Nunez doubled off the top of the wall in center, took third on a passed ball and scored on Pedro Severino’s single. Mountcastle hit his second homer.

Hunter Harvey allowed a two-out single to Hernandez and walked Guerrero in the eighth and was replaced by Tanner Scott. Rowdy Tellez singled to tie the game at 4.

—Field Level Media