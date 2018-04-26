Betts bashes 2 homers as Red Sox edge Jays

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and had three RBIs as the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Betts’ second homer of the game and eighth of the season was a two-run shot in the seventh against reliever Danny Barnes (1-1) that gave Boston the lead for good.

Yangervis Solarte hit his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning to give Toronto a 3-2 lead.

The teams have split the first two games of a three-game series.

Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) allowed three runs, six hits and one walk while striking out three in 6 2/3 innings to win his third successive start.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season.

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs, three hits, two walks and hitting two batters over six innings. The right-hander struck eight.

Betts led off the first inning with a home run.

The Blue Jays tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second. Steve Pearce led off with a double. With one out, Justin Smoak hit an infield single, and he continued to second and Pearce scored on a throwing error by third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox regained the lead with a fifth-inning run. Jackie Bradley Jr. led off with a walk, and Christian Vazquez was hit by a pitch. Brock Holt extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double. Holt finished the game with three hits.

The Blue Jays tied the score in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Pearce after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an infield single and stole second.

Barnes allowed a single by Holt with two outs in the seventh, and Betts followed with the go-ahead homer.

Heath Hembree replaced Rodriguez with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and struck out Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning.

Boston reliever Joe Kelly pitched a perfect eighth.

