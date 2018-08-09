Devers, Bogaerts power Red Sox past Jays, 10-5

Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and Brian Johnson pitched seven innings as the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Johnson (3-3) allowed five runs, six hits and two walks while striking out six in winning his second straight start. Boston has won the first two games of the three-game series, six in a row overall and 10 of its last 11.

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, and Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run shot.

Toronto’s Mike Hauschild (1-1) allowed four runs, three hits, three walks and a hit batter in 2 1/3 innings in his first major league start.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the third.

Devers doubled, Sandy Leon walked and Mookie Betts was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Andrew Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly. After Betts stole second, Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double. J.D. Martinez singled to put runners at the corners for Luis Santos, who replaced Hauschild and retired Bogaerts on a sacrifice fly and Jackie Bradley Jr. on a grounder.

The Red Sox added a run in the fifth. Betts singled, Benintendi doubled, Moreland flied out to left and Martinez was walked intentionally. Bogaerts walked to force in a run.

Boston took a 7-0 lead in the sixth when Devers, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after missing time with a hamstring injury, hit his 16th homer of the season following an Eduardo Nunez single.

Toronto scored twice in the bottom of the sixth when Justin Smoak singled and Hernandez hit his 17th homer of the season.

Martinez and Bogaerts opened the seventh inning with doubles, and the Red Sox led 8-2.

Toronto cut the lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh after Russell Martin walked, Kevin Pillar singled and Grichuk hit his 15th homer of the season.

The Red Sox added two runs in the eighth. Martinez had an RBI single — his third hit of the game — that scored Leon, who had singled and moved to second when Benintendi walked. Bogaerts walked to load the bases before Benintendi scored on a wild pitch.

Ryan Brasier pitched around Smoak’s single — his third hit of the game — and an error in the bottom of the eighth.

Boston’s Joe Kelly worked around two singles in the bottom of the ninth.

—Field Level Media