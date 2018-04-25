Granderson's walk-off homer sinks Red Sox in 10th

Curtis Granderson homered with one out in the 10th inning, his third hit and third RBI of the game, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.

It was the third homer of the season for Granderson and his fourth career walkoff homer. It came against Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (0-1).

Blue Jays reliever Tyler Clippard (3-0) pitched around a walk in the top of the 10th to earn the win.

The Blue Jays (14-8) ended a two-game losing skid while extending the Red Sox (17-5) losing streak to a season-long three games.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna blew the save in the ninth, allowing Boston to tie the game at 3 on four hits, a walk and two runs.

Osuna allowed a leadoff single to Hanley Ramirez and one-out singles to Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez for the first run. He walked Christian Vazquez with two out and gave up the game-tying RBI single to Brock Holt, his third hit of the game. Nunez was out trying to score from second on the hit to end the inning.

Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ held the Red Sox to four hits and one run and did not allow a walk while striking out a season-best 10 over seven innings.

Boston starter Rick Porcello allowed three runs, three hits, three walks in seven innings. The right-hander struck out a season-best nine.

The Blue Jays scored three runs on two hits in the second inning.

Steve Pearce led off with a walk. Russell Martin grounded a single to right, moving Pearce to third. Pearce scored on Kevin Pillar’s fielder’s choice grounder to third baseman Devers, whose throw was wide of home plate. Pillar was forced at second on a grounder to shortstop by Aledmys Diaz. After a wild pitch put runners at second and third, Granderson hit a two-run single past Devers to make the score 3-0.

The Red Sox scored a run in the sixth on a leadoff double to left by Brock Holt and a two-out single to center by Ramirez.

Toronto reliever Ryan Tepera allowed a single and struck out two in the eighth.

Boston reliever Joe Kelly replaced Porcello and pitched a perfect eighth and survived a double in the ninth.

