Red Sox's win streak ends despite Betts' cycle

Mookie Betts hit for the cycle for the first time in his career Thursday night, but it was not enough to give the visiting Boston Red Sox a three-game sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays, who held on to win 8-5.

Boston’s six-game winning streak ended while Toronto snapped a three-game skid.

Betts hit his 27th homer of the season against Ken Giles in the ninth inning to go with a single in the first, a triple in the second and a double in the fourth. It was the first cycle of the major league season. He also walked in the sixth.

The Blue Jays, However, got a two-run homer and three RBIs from Randal Grichuk, a solo shot from Teoscar Hernandez and five innings from Ryan Borucki to salvage the series finale.

Borucki (2-2) allowed four runs, nine hits and three walks and struck out two in five innings. He earned his second consecutive win and the second of his major league career.

Justin Smoak added three hits and two RBIs for Toronto.

J.D. Martinez homered for the Red Sox, his major-league-leading 35th of the season.

Boston starter Rick Porcello (14-5) allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks while striking out five in four-plus innings.

The Red Sox jumped in front in the first on a two-run single by Eduardo Nunez. The two-out hit came after Boston loaded the bases on a leadoff single by Betts, an infield single by Andrew Benintendi and a walk by Xander Bogaerts.

Toronto countered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Curtis Granderson and Devon Travis walked. Smoak hit an RBI single, and Grichuk’s fielder’s choice grounder scored Travis.

The Blue Jays scored once in the second. Russell Martin walked, took third on a single by Aledmys Diaz and scored on an error by third baseman Nunez.

Hernandez put Toronto ahead 4-2 in the third with his 18th homer of the season.

The Red Sox tied the game in the top of the fifth. Martinez homered, and Nunez singled, stole second and scored on Brock Holt’s single.

The Blue Jays took a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Travis singled, Smoak hit an RBI double, and Grichuk hit his 16th homer of the season. Brandon Workman then replaced Porcello.

Toronto’s Jaime Garcia pitched around a walk in the sixth.

The Blue Jays added a run in the bottom of the sixth against Hector Velazquez when Granderson doubled and Travis singled.

