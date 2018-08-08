Two 10th-inning homers carry Red Sox past Jays

Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run blast in a five-run top of the 10th inning Tuesday night as the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7.

After Toronto’s Justin Smoak tied the game with a homer in the bottom of the ninth against Craig Kimbrel (3-1), Mookie Betts tripled with one out in the 10th against Ken Giles (0-3 overall, 0-1 with Toronto) when center fielder Kevin Pillar’s diving attempt came up short.

Andrew Benintendi walked, and Moreland hit his 14th homer of the season. Xander Bogaerts singled before Bradley hit his ninth homer of the year.

Pillar hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th, his ninth of the season, against Tyler Thornburg.

Boston’s J.D. Martinez was 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs, helping the Red Sox earn their fifth win in a row.

Devon Travis added a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lost their second consecutive game.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman held the Red Sox to one unearned run, two hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz allowed two runs, four hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. He fanned one.

The Blue Jays grabbed 2-0 lead in the third. Randal Grichuk walked, and Travis hit his eighth homer of the season.

Boston scored an unearned run in the fourth. Benintendi reached base on an error by second baseman Travis. Moreland walked, and Martinez hit an RBI single.

Toronto scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh against Joe Kelly. Travis singled to left and reached second on third baseman Benintendi’s error on the throw to the infield. Travis took third on Kelly’s errant pickoff attempt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Teoscar Hernandez.

Stroman came out to pitch in the top of the eighth but could not continue because of a blister on his right middle index finger. He was replaced by Ryan Tepera, who allowed four runs in his lone inning.

Sandy Leon doubled with one out, Betts walked, and Benintendi singled to load the bases. Leon scored on Moreland’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Martinez followed with his 34th homer of the season to put the Red Sox ahead 5-3. After the third out, Tepera was ejected by plate umpire Ed Hickox.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the bottom of the eighth against Matt Barnes on a single by Yangervis Solarte and a two-out double by Luke Maile.

Toronto’s Tyler Clippard pitched a perfect top of the ninth.

Smoak tied the game against Kimbrel with his 18th homer of the season with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

—Field Level Media