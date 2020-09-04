Blue Jays edge Red Sox in opener of DH

Travis Shaw went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 Friday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader.

Sep 4, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of the scoreboard at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Randal Grichuk added two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Jays (21-16), who have won the first two games of the five-game series.

Yairo Munoz hit a two-run homer and was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Red Sox (12-27) in the seven-inning game.

A.J. Cole (2-0) allowed a walk in one inning to get the win. Anthony Bass earned his fifth save with a perfect seventh.

Toronto starter Tanner Roark allowed four runs and seven hits while striking out six and walking one in 4 1/3 innings.

Boston starter Zack Godley (0-4) allowed four runs and five hits with four strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Shaw hit his fourth homer in the second. Joe Panik followed with a walk and Jansen hit his third home run.

Kevin Plawecki doubled and Munoz hit his first homer in the bottom of the second, trimming the lead to 3-2.

The Blue Jays scored once in the third. Grichuk doubled, took third on a single by Rowdy Tellez and scored when Teoscar Hernandez grounded into a double play.

Toronto increased the lead to three in the fifth against left-hander Jeffrey Springs. Cavan Biggio singled, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tellez.

Munoz led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single and scored on Jose Peraza’s double. Alex Verdugo’s single put runners at the corners and Peraza scored on Roark’s wild pitch.

Toronto scored three in the sixth against Marcus Walden to lead 8-4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached first when his fly to right was lost in the sun and dropped by Verdugo for an error. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walked and Shaw singled to load the bases. Panik hit an RBI single and Grichuk added a two-run single.

The Red Sox opened the bottom of the sixth with four straight hits against Julian Merryweather, including an RBI double by Munoz and an RBI single by Michael Chavis. A.J. Cole replaced Merryweather and got a fielder’s choice grounder from Peraza that scored a run.

