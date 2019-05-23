Chavis' 13th-inning homer lifts Red Sox past Jays

EditorsNote: 4th graf, corrects Hembree’s record to 1-0; 5th graf, add word ‘on’ before pinch hitter; 15th graf, take out Walden’s first name

May 22, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Michael Chavis hit his 10th homer of the season with one out in the top of the 13th inning, and the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Wednesday night.

Chavis homered against Jimmy Cordero (0-1) to give Boston a 2-1 series lead heading into the finale Thursday afternoon.

Mookie Betts had hit his eighth homer with two outs in the top of the 12th inning against Joe Biagini to give Boston the lead.

Rowdy Tellez tied the game at 5 with his ninth homer with two outs in the bottom of the 12th against Heath Hembree (1-0). Hembree pitched a perfect bottom of the 13th.

The Blue Jays had tied the game in the ninth on pinch hitter Danny Jansen’s two-out RBI single against Marcus Walden.

Rafael Devers also homered for the Red Sox, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Smoak went deep for the Blue Jays.

Boston starter Rick Porcello allowed three hits and one run while striking out four in six innings. He didn’t issue a walk.

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out five in six innings.

The Red Sox scored twice in the third on RBI singles by Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts.

Guerrero led off the fourth with his fifth home run, all in the past eight games.

Daniel Hudson replaced Sanchez for the seventh and allowed Bradley’s leadoff double. Sandy Leon popped out to third on an attempted bunt. Andrew Benintendi and Betts walked, and Moreland drove in a run with a groundout to second, giving Boston a 3-1 lead.

Brandon Workman replaced Porcello in the bottom of the inning and allowed a two-out single to Freddy Galvis, a double to Brandon Drury and walks to pinch hitter Billy McKinney and Luke Maile to force in a run.

Devers led off the eighth with his sixth homer of the season against Derek Law.

Slideshow (16 Images)

Smoak hit his seventh homer this season with one out in the bottom of the eighth against Matt Barnes.

Drury doubled with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Walden, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Jansen’s single.

—Field Level Media