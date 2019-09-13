Red Sox top Blue Jays, end five-game skid

EditorsNote: 12th graf, add missing “and” before “an infield single”

Sep 12, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Clay Buchholz (36) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Hernandez hit a two-run double in the second inning, and the visiting Boston Red Sox went on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Brock Holt added two RBIs to help the Red Sox (77-70) salvage the finale of a three-game series and win the season series 11-8.

Red Sox opener Jhoulys Chacin allowed no runs, two hits and two walks while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings.

Josh Taylor (2-2) pitched a perfect fourth inning to pick up the win on a night when the Red Sox used nine pitchers.

Brandon Workman got the final out of the eighth with the bases loaded and allowed a ninth-inning run before earning his 12th save.

Blue Jays starter Clay Buchholz (1-5), who spent 10 years with the Red Sox and was facing them for the first time, yielded four runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings.

J.D. Martinez led off the second with a walk, and Mitch Moreland singled with one out. Both scored on a two-out double by Hernandez.

Xander Bogaerts stroked his 50th double of the season in the third and scored on a double by Martinez.

Boston led 4-0 when Juan Centeno’s single in the fourth scored Jackie Bradley Jr., who had doubled.

The Blue Jays (57-90) scored twice in the fifth. With two outs, Brian Johnson walked Bo Bichette and allowed Cavan Biggio’s RBI triple. Ryan Brasier replaced Johnson and gave up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s run-scoring single.

Mookie Betts led off the Boston seventh with a single against Jordan Romano, stole second and scored on a single by Holt, who continued to second on an error by right fielder Anthony Alford. Catcher Reese McGuire’s errant pickoff throw put Holt at third, and Bogaerts delivered an RBI single.

Boston’s Matt Barnes allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth on three walks and an infield single before Workman ended the threat by getting Bichette to fly out.

The Red Sox added a ninth-inning run when Betts singled, continued to third on an error by left fielder Derek Fisher (Toronto’s third miscue of the game) and scored on Holt’s single.

Rowdy Tellez had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

