Tellez belts two homers as Blue Jays down Red Sox

May 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Rowdy Tellez homered twice and drove in five runs as the Toronto Blue Jays ended the Boston Red Sox’s three-game road winning streak with a 10-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Tellez belted a towering, two-run homer to right field in the fourth inning off Eduardo Rodriguez, which was quickly followed by a solo shot from Randal Grichuk in the next at-bat. The husky Tellez then parked a three-run homer to right in the fifth to give Toronto a 6-0 lead.

It was the first multi-homer performance in 64 career games for Tellez, who has eight home runs and 24 RBIs this season. Ninth-place hitter Brandon Drury had two hits with three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who bounced back from Monday’s 12-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Boston had won nine of its previous 11 on the road, but didn’t muster much offense after having its way in the opener. The Red Sox had the bases loaded in the third inning with one out, but right-hander Marcus Stroman struck out Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts to leave unscathed.

Boston also loaded the bases in the seventh with nobody out but Toronto relievers Tim Mayza and Joe Biagini closed the door on the threat.

Stroman (2-6, 2.81 ERA), who received 10 runs of support over 58 innings coming into this start, walked six and allowed one run and five hits while pitching into in the seventh. He gave up Moreland’s opposite-field home run in the sixth and induced three double plays.

Moreland is batting .389 (7-for-18) with three homers against Toronto in 2019. After giving up five runs in six innings against Colorado last Wednesday, Rodriguez (4-3, 5.43 ERA) surrendered those three homers in five innings for this loss.

Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit solo homers in the eighth for Boston, which was minus star J.D. Martinez for a second consecutive game due to an illness. The Red Sox are hoping Martinez will be back Wednesday.

