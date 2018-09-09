Perez, Brantley power Indians past Jays

Roberto Perez homered, doubled and had four RBIs in a seven-run fifth inning, and the visiting Cleveland Indians held on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday.

Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer for the Indians.

Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers for the Blue Jays. Rowdy Tellez added his first career homer, giving him seven extra-base hits in his first four major league games, and also singled.

Aledmys Diaz had four of Toronto’s 18 hits, including three doubles and two RBIs.

Blue Jays starter Sean Reid-Foley (1-3) allowed six runs, five hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Indians starter Adam Plutko allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Josh Tomlin (1-5) was perfect for two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout to pick up the win. Cody Allen pitched around a double in the ninth inning to earn his 26th save of the season.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Kevin Pillar and Richard Urena doubled and Diaz singled.

Cleveland scored once in the third when Perez walked and Greg Allen doubled.

Grichuk homered with one out in the bottom of the third.

Perez led off Cleveland’s seven-run fifth with his second home run of the season and finished the scoring in the inning with a three-run double.

In between, Allen walked and Brantley hit his 15th homer of the season.

With two out, Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso walked. Justin Shafer replaced Reid-Foley and walked Melky Cabrera and Jason Kipnis to force in a run. Perez cleared the bases with his double.

Grichuk hit his 21st homer of the season, and Tellez hit his first with two out in the bottom of the fifth.

The Indians added a run in the sixth when Jose Ramirez, who singled, scored on Mark Leiter Jr.’s wild pitch after Cleveland loaded the bases.

The Blue Jays cut the lead to 9-7 in the bottom of the sixth against Dan Otero on a single by Billy McKinney, a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a two-run single by Kendrys Morales.

Toronto added a run in the seventh against Neil Ramirez on doubles by Danny Jansen and Diaz.

—Field Level Media