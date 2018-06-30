Blue Jays' Stroman earns 1st win, deals Tigers 10th straight loss

Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer, Marcus Stroman pitched seven strong innings to earn his first win of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 3-2 at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

The loss was the 10th in a row for the Tigers, who had a solo homer from Jeimer Candelario.

Stroman (1-5) allowed two runs, five hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out four in his second start since going on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on May 11. He had lost six straight decisions dating to last season.

Tyler Clippard pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season, striking out two.

Tigers starter Francisco Liriano (3-4) allowed three runs, seven hits and four walks in six innings. The left-hander struck out four in his second start after returning from the disabled list. He went on the DL with a right hamstring strain after his start on May 26.

The Tigers scored a run in the third inning when JaCoby Jones came home from third on Dixon Machado’s double-play grounder. Jones had an infield hit when third baseman Yangervis Solarte juggled his leadoff grounder and was late with his throw to first. Jones took third when Jose Iglesias grounded a single to right.

The Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Solarte led off with an infield single to shortstop and was out at third when Kendrys Morales singled to right. Smoak followed with his 10th homer of the season. Kevin Pillar singled, then Russell Martin and Aledmys Diaz walked. Pillar was out at home on a grounder to first by Devon Travis and Randal Grichuk trickled an RBI infield single to third.

Candelario led off the seventh inning with his 12th homer of the season.

Buck Farmer replaced Liriano and pitched around a walk and a single in the bottom of the seventh.

Toronto’s Seunghwan Oh struck out the side in the top of the eighth. Louis Coleman pitched around a walk in the bottom of the eighth for the Tigers.

—Field Level Media