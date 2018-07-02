Tigers edge Blue Jays in 10 innings

EditorsNote: Tweaks in grafs 4, 8 and 15

Niko Goodrum tripled and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning Monday afternoon, and the visiting Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.

The Tigers gained a split in the four-game series after ending an 11-game losing streak on Sunday. They took the season series with the Blue Jays 4-3.

Goodrum tripled with one out in the top of the 10th against Seunghwan Oh (4-3) and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Jose Iglesias.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the bottom of the 10th with a single against Buck Farmer, who was replaced by Blaine Hardy. Curtis Granderson sacrificed Gurriel to second before Hardy retired the next two batters to earn the first save of his career.

Detroit starter Mike Fiers allowed one run, three hits and one walk while striking out five in eight innings.

Joe Jimenez replaced Fiers in the ninth and walked Yangervis Solarte with one out. Pinch runner Devon Travis took third on a double by Teoscar Hernandez, and Kendrys Morales was intentionally walked to load the bases. Kevin Pillar flied out to shallow left and the runners held. Pinch hitter Justin Smoak walked to force in the tying run.

Toronto starter Ryan Borucki allowed two runs, six hits and no walks in seven innings. The left-hander struck out eight in his second major league start.

The Tigers had four straight one-out singles in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The hits came from Nicholas Castellanos, Jeimer Candelario, John Hicks and Victor Martinez, who notched the RBI. The bases were still loaded when James McCann bounced to Borucki, who threw home to start the inning-ending double play.

Fiers retired the first nine Toronto batters of the game before Curtis Granderson chopped an infield single to third to open the bottom of the fourth. He took third on a double by Randal Grichuk and scored on a groundout to shortstop by Hernandez.

Borucki pitched four perfect innings after the first inning before Mikie Mahtook led off the sixth with an infield single.

Castellanos forced Mahtook at second with grounder to second, took third when Candelario singled to right and scored when the Blue Jays could get only the force at second on a grounder to third by Hicks, who was safe at first to avoid the double play.

After Borucki pitched a perfect seventh, he was replaced by Joe Biagini, who pitched a perfect eighth.

Toronto’s Tyler Clippard pitched around a single in the top of the ninth.

Before the game, the Tigers put outfielder Leonys Martin (hamstring strain) and right-hander Shane Greene (shoulder strain) on the disabled list. They recalled Mahtook from Triple-A Toledo and reinstated left-hander Daniel Stumpf from the DL.

The Blue Jays recalled Gurriel from Triple-A Buffalo and returned infielder Darnell Sweeney to Buffalo. Gurriel started at second base Monday and was 1-for-4.

—Field Level Media