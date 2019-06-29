Home runs carry Blue Jays past Royals

EditorsNote: Corrects Duffy to three runs allowed; other minor edits

Jun 28, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (54) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Sogard hit the go-ahead home run with two outs in the seventh inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered twice and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night.

Randal Grichuk added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Blue Jays, who had lost their three previous games.

Martin Maldonado hit a home run and added two doubles for the Royals, who took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth.

Daniel Hudson (4-2) allowed one hit and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Ken Giles worked around a double in the ninth for Toronto.

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (3-4) allowed three runs, seven hits and one walk, striking out eight, in 6 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays right-handed starter Sean Reid-Foley allowed two runs, five hits and one walk while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.

Maldonado hit his fourth homer of the season with two out in the top of the fifth. Nicky Lopez doubled with one out in the sixth and scored on Alex Gordon’s single to put the Royals ahead 2-0.

David Phelps replaced Reid-Foley and ended the inning with two strikeouts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the bottom of the sixth with a bloop single to left. Gurriel then homered to tie game.

The Royals loaded the bases with two out in the seventh against Joe Biagini on a single by Cheslor Cuthbert, a one-out double by Maldonado and a two-out intentional walk to Whit Merrifield. But Hudson replaced Biagini and retired Lopez on a grounder to first.

Sogard hit a 3-2 pitch to right for his ninth homer of the season with two out in the bottom of the seventh to give Toronto a 3-2 lead. Wily Peralta then replaced Duffy and retired Guerrero, he gave up Gurriel’s 14th homer this season to lead off the eighth. Cavan Biggio then walked. Tim Hill replaced Peralta with one out and allowed Grichuk’s 15th homer of the season.

The Blue Jays activated Justin Smoak (quadriceps strain) from the injured list Friday and optioned outfielder Billy McKinney to Triple-A Buffalo. Smoak went 1-for-3 with a walk.

—Field Level Media