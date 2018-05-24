Angels rally, hold on to beat Jays

Andrelton Simmons capped a four-run ninth inning with a two-run, go-ahead single and the visiting Los Angeles Angels came back to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Wednesday night.

Toronto reliever Tyler Clippard (4-2) loaded the bases with three walks after retiring the first batter in the ninth. Shohei Ohtani followed with a two-run single before Simmons did likewise.

The Blue Jays came back with a run in the bottom of the ninth against Blake Parker, who picked up his third save of the season.

Pinch hitter Dwight Smith Jr. led off with bottom of the ninth with a single and took third on a double by Curtis Granderson.

Pinch hitter Kendrys Morales hit an RBI single deep to right-center and Granderson stopped at third. Granderson was out trying to score on Teoscar Hernandez’s fly out to right.

Josh Donaldson was intentionally walked, and Justin Smoak struck out to end the game.

Justin Anderson (1-1) pitched around a walk in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the win.

The teams have split the first two games of the three-game

series.

Devon Travis and Yangervis Solarte homered for Toronto.

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez allowed no runs, two hits and five walks and had two strikeouts in five innings.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs allowed three runs, six hits and two hit batsmen while striking out six in five innings.

Travis, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, hit his second homer of the season with two out in the third inning.

Solarte gave Toronto a 2-0 lead with one out in the bottom of the fourth on his 11th homer of the season.

The Blue Jays scored once in the fifth. With two outs, Donaldson doubled, Smoak was hit by a pitch and Solarte hit an RBI single.

John Axford allowed sixth-inning singles by Simmons, Zack Cozart and Martin Maldonado, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Seunghwan Oh replaced Axford. Cozart was thrown out trying for third after left fielder Curtis Granderson missed the catch on Kole Calhoun’s drive. Granderson recovered to make the throw to third.

Ian Kinsler struck out and Mike Trout singled to left, but Calhoun was thrown out at third for the third out before Maldonado crossed the plate.

Angels reliever Jim Johnson was perfect in the sixth and seventh innings.

—Field Level Media