Espinal, Ryu shine as Blue Jays defeat Mets

Santiago Espinal delivered a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning, left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu struck out seven in six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Mets 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Buffalo.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run homer for the Blue Jays in the deciding game of a three-game series and also made a highlight defensive play in the first inning on a drive by J.D. Davis.

Ryu (4-1) allowed one run, eight hits and no walks as he retired his final eight batters, four on strikeouts.

Mets rookie left-hander David Peterson (4-2) allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

The Mets (21-26) scored once in the first. Jeff McNeil led off with a single, moved to second on Todd Frazier’s two-out single and scored on Dominic Smith’s single. Frazier was out in a rundown between third and home.

The Blue Jays (26-20) took a 2-1 lead in the second. Randal Grichuk led off with a single and Gurriel followed with his seventh homer of the season.

Brad Brach replaced Peterson in the sixth and walked his only three batters -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Grichuk and Gurriel -- to load the bases.

Jared Hughes took over from Brach and walked his first batter, Jonathan Villar, to force in a run. After pinch-hitter Travis Shaw struck out, Espinal cleared the bases with a double and took third on shortstop Amed Rosario’s error on the throw home. Danny Jansen then blooped an RBI single.

Thomas Hatch pitched around a single in the seventh but allowed two runs to the Mets in the eighth.

Davis led off with a single, took third on Michael Conforto’s single and scored on Frazier’s single. A.J. Cole replaced Hatch and another run scored on Smith’s fielder’s choice grounder to first. Villar, playing second base, made a diving catch on a line drive up the middle by Pete Alonso to prevent further damage.

Rafael Dolis survived two walks in the ninth and struck out two for the Blue Jays.

McNeil left the game after three innings with gastrointestinal discomfort.

--Field Level Media