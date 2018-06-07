Judge, Stanton homer in 13th to lift Yankees over Jays

Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning and Giancarlo Stanton added a solo blast to give the visiting New York Yankees a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and a sweep of the two-game series Wednesday night.

Judge’s 17th homer of the season came against Joe Biagini (0-5), who had allowed a one-out single to Brett Gardner. Stanton’s hit his 13th homer of the season with two out.

David Robertson (4-2) pitched a perfect 12th with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Aroldis Chapman pitched around a double by Kendrys Morales — Toronto’s fourth hit of the game — in the bottom of the 13th to notch his 15th save of the season.

Yankees starter Sonny Gray held the Blue Jays to two hits and two walks and had eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings.

Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four in seven runless innings. Gaviglio survived two walks in the second and did not allow a hit until Gary Sanchez doubled with two out in the fourth.

Each team loaded the bases in the fifth. The Yankees had two singles and a walk with two out before Greg Bird ended the inning on a groundout to first.

The Blue Jays had their first base runner when Justin Smoak doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Morales singled. Smoak was out at home on Kevin Pillar’s grounder to third. Russell Martin walked to load the bases, but Devon Travis grounded into a double play.

Ryan Tepera replaced Gaviglio and pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout. Tepera returned for the ninth and survived a two-out single by Didi Gregorius, who was caught stealing.

Chad Green replaced Gray and pitched a perfect ninth and 10th.

New York’s Miguel Andujar led off the 10th with a double against Tyler Clippard. Austin Romine struck out and Gleyber Torres flied out to center. Tim Mayza replaced Clippard and Gardner lined out to left.

John Axford walked Stanton with two out in the 11th. A pair of wild pitches moved Stanton to third, but Sanchez struck out.

New York’s Dellin Betances survived a two-out single and a stolen base by Travis in the 11th.

Toronto’s Danny Barnes pitched around a walk in the top of the 12th.

—Field Level Media