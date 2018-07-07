Smoak's blast leads Jays past Yankees, 6-2

Justin Smoak hit a three-run home run to cap a five-run second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the visiting New York Yankees 6-2 on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Yangervis Solarte had three hits and a walk for the Blue Jays, and Smoak had two hits and a walk in the opener of a three-game series.

Aaron Hicks hit a solo homer for the Yankees.

Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio did not factor in the decision after allowing two runs (one earned), four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Joe Biagini (1-5), who replaced Gaviglio in the fifth and worked out of a bases-loaded jam, got the win in going 1 2/3 perfect innings with one strikeout.

Tyler Clippard pitched a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

Yankees starter Sonny Gray (5-7) allowed five runs, six hits and two walks in two innings, his shortest outing of the season. He also had two wild pitches, a hit batter and four strikeouts. Gray lasted only 2 1/3 innings Saturday in a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Randal Grichuk led off the second with a double and scored on a single by Devon Travis, who took second on a wild pitch and came home on a Curtis Granderson single. Solarte singled with two out to set up Smoak’s 12th homer of the season.

Hicks hit his 16th homer of the season with two out in the third.

David Hale replaced Gray in the third inning and allowed one run, five hits and a walk and had one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings.

The Yankees scored once in the fifth and left the bases loaded. After Austin Romine and Brett Gardner singled, Aaron Judge reached first on an error charged to Solarte on a grounder to third to load the bases with one out. Hicks walked to force in a run. Biagini replaced Gaviglio and ended the threat by striking out Giancarlo Stanton and getting a lineout to left by Didi Gregorius.

Aaron Loup allowed a walk and a strikeout in the top of seventh before being replaced by Seunghwan Oh, who recorded a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

Toronto reliever John Axford pitched around a walk and a single in the top of the eighth.

The Blue Jays added a run against Hale in the eighth on doubles by Aledmys Diaz and Teoscar Hernandez.

—Field Level Media