Jansen homers twice as Blue Jays blast Yankees

Danny Jansen was 4-for-4 with two solo homers and three RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 14-1 Wednesday night in Buffalo.

Slideshow ( 36 images )

Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette added two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Blue Jays, who put the game away with an eight-run sixth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits.

The Blue Jays (29-27) capitalized on four New York errors and have won two of the first three games of a four-game series that ends Thursday night. Toronto can clinch a playoff spot with a win in the set’s finale.

Jansen hit his second homer of the game and the sixth of the season against catcher Erik Kratz, who pitched the eighth for the Yankees (32-24).

Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray allowed one unearned run, three hits and four walks in four-plus innings. He struck out five.

A.J. Cole (3-0) walked one in one scoreless inning, working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth. Ross Stripling allowed one hit and no runs in the final four innings to pick up his first save.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (3-3) surrendered five runs (three earned), eight hits and three walks in four innings. He fanned five.

Biggio led off Toronto’s two-run first with a walk. With one out, Teoscar Hernandez hit what appeared to be a double-play grounder, but it took a bad hop past second baseman DJ LeMahieu for a single. Guerrero hit a two-out, RBI single, and Hernandez scored from third on a throwing error by catcher Gary Sanchez in an attempt to pick off Guerrero at first.

New York’s Luke Voit walked to lead off the second inning, and Aaron Hicks walked with one out. Gio Urshela extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single that loaded the bases before Voit scored on a passed ball.

Toronto scored once in the third after an error by shortstop Gleyber Torres on Randal Grichuk’s two-out grounder. Guerrero followed with an RBI double.

Jansen homered with one out in the fourth. Biggio singled and took second when first baseman Voit botched Tanaka’s pickoff throw. Grichuk added an RBI single with two outs.

The Blue Jays scored eight in the sixth against Luis Cessa and Tyler Lyons with Biggio and Bichette contributing two-run doubles. The inning included a catcher’s interference that negated a forceout and Jansen being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

--Field Level Media