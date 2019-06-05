Jays edge Yanks to end 6-game losing streak

EditorsNote: Corrects to six-“game” losing streak in Graph 2; minor edits throughout

Jun 4, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; [Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Clayton Richard (2) pitches to the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Randal Grichuk and Freddy Galvis hit home runs in a four-run fifth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The win ended Toronto’s six-game losing streak while New York has lost two in a row.

Reliever Thomas Pannone (2-3) allowed two walks in one-third of an inning but picked up the win.

Ken Giles allowed a single and two walks and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to earn his 11th save of the season.

Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the Yankees.

Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard allowed four hits, three walks and two runs while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka (3-5) allowed four runs, six hits and two walks in six innings. The right-hander allowed two homers, hit a batter, had a wild pitch and struck out two.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a double by Hicks and Frazier’s 11th homer of the season.

Richard was replaced by Pannone with two out in the fifth after Luke Voit singled and took third on a double by Gary Sanchez. Hicks flied out to end the inning.

Then the Blue Jays took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning.

Grichuk led off with his 10th homer of the season, Cavan Biggio walked and, with one out, Galvis hit his ninth homer of the season on a 3-2 pitch. Eric Sogard doubled with two out and scored on a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Pannone walked the first two batters of the sixth before Daniel Hudson took over and retired the next three batters.

Hudson allowed a double to DJ LeMahieu and struck out Voit in the seventh before Joe Biagini entered to end the inning on a double play grounder by Sanchez.

Biagini allowed Hicks’ second homer of the season leading off the eighth.

Giles replaced Biagini in the eighth after Gio Urshela’s two-out infield single. Giles walked pinch hitter Kendrys Morales before ending the inning on Brett Gardner’s flyout to center.

