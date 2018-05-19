Fowler's first career HR leads A's past Jays

Dustin Fowler hit his first major league home run and added an RBI double to lead the visiting Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

The Athletics, who ended a six-game losing streak at the Rogers Centre on Thursday, have won the first two games of the four-game series and are 5-3 with two games left on a 10-game road trip.

The Athletics lost their starting pitcher in the early innings for the second game in a row.

Brett Anderson, who allowed two hits and no runs in the first inning, left the game after one inning. The left-hander started to warm up for the bottom of the second but left with a shoulder strain. Right-hander Josh Lucas, recalled Friday from Triple-A Nashville, replaced him.

Right-hander Andrew Triggs left his start in the third inning Thursday with right arm nerve irritation and was put on the disabled list Friday.

Oakland left-hander Danny Coulombe (1-1) allowed one walk and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Blake Treinen punched out three over 1 1/3 perfect innings to earn his ninth save. Oakland pitching struck out 15 Toronto hitters for the game.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada (2-4) allowed three runs, seven hits and no walks and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings.

Fowler led off the third with the first homer of career, an opposite-field blast off Estrada.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth when Luke Maile doubled and scored on Gio Urshela’s two-out single. Lucas, who struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, was then replaced by Coulombe.

The A’s took a 3-1 lead in the seventh with two-out doubles by Chad Pinder, Fowler and Josh Phegley. Danny Barnes then replaced Estrada.

Oakland’s Chris Hatcher pitched around a single in the seventh.

Treinen took over in the eighth after Yusmeiro Petit allowed a two-out walk to Justin Smoak and a single to Yangervis Solarte.

For the A’s, Lucas and right-hander Emilio Pagan were recalled from Nashville on Friday with Triggs going on the DL and reliever Ryan Dull being optioned to Nashville.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put left-hander Jaime Garcia (shoulder inflammation) on the DL and recalled right-hander Deck McGuire from Triple-A Buffalo.

