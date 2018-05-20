Pinder's grand slam fuels A's comeback win over Jays

EditorsNote: Shortens headline, changes to 10th and 11th grafs

Chad Pinder hit his first career grand slam to cap a five-run eighth, and the visiting Oakland Athletics defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

The Athletics have won the first three games of the four-game series.

Reliever Emilio Pagan (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk in two innings to earn the win.

Blake Treinen pitched around a walk in the ninth to earn his 10th save of the season.

Toronto reliever Tyler Clippard (4-1) allowed Pinder’s grand slam and took the loss.

Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer for Toronto.

Sam Gaviglio, recently recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, made his third appearance for Toronto and his first start.

The right-hander allowed six hits and one walk while striking out six in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Sean Manaea allowed four runs, five hits and three walks and struck out two in five innings.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the fifth, keyed by the first homer of the season by Urshela. Dwight Smith Jr. led off the inning and was hit by a pitch before Urshela connected. Josh Donaldson walked with one out, Justin Smoak singled and Yangervis Solarte hit an RBI double. Kevin Pillar’s sacrifice fly completed the scoring in the inning and gave Toronto a 4-0 lead.

Gaviglio was replaced by Seunghwan Oh in the sixth after he gave up a one-out double by Khris Davis and a walk to Matt Olson. Oh gave up a two-out walk to load the bases before finishing the inning on a groundout.

Pagan replaced Manaea for the sixth inning and allowed a double and a walk in two innings.

Oh allowed a walk and had a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings before John Axford replaced him for the eighth inning.

Axford allowed a leadoff walk to Matt Chapman and a single by Davis to put runners at the corners. Stephen Piscotty hit an RBI single to right and went to second on right fielder Teoscar Hernandez’s throwing error as Davis took third.

Clippard replaced Axford. Dustin Fowler flied out to shallow center and Olson held third. Pinch hitter Jed Lowrie walked to load the bases, and Pinder hit his fourth homer of the season to give Oakland the lead.

Lou Trivino pitched around a walk in the bottom of the eighth.

—Field Level Media