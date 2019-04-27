Drury's walk-off homer lifts Jays over A's

Brandon Drury hit a two-run home run with two out in the ninth and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 4-2 Friday night.

Apr 26, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (25) hugs Vladimir Guerrero Sr. during batting practice prior to an MLB game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the bottom of the ninth with a double, his first major league hit, against Yusmeiro Petit (0-1). Billy McKinney sacrificed pinch runner Alen Hanson to third. One batter later, Drury drilled his third homer of the season and his first career walk-off homer.

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning against Toronto reliever Joe Biagini to tie the game at 2.

Ken Giles (1-1) pitched around Chad Pinder’s two-out double that hit the top of the left-field wall in the top of the ninth and got the win.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman struck out seven and allowed two walks in seven scoreless innings.

Stroman had pitched into the ninth inning on April 19 in a 5-1 victory in Oakland to open a three-game sweep by the Blue Jays.

Oakland starter Mike Fiers allowed six hits and two runs in seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Guerrero, son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, made his major league debut and went 1-for-4 with a double while batting fifth. He also handled two fielding chances at third base.

The hyped debut of the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball added some playoff-type energy to the atmosphere.

The Blue Jays scored quickly when leadoff man Eric Sogard hit Fiers’ third pitch for his second home run of the season and the first of his career leading off a game. It was the fourth straight game in which Fiers has allowed at least one home run, and his seventh allowed this season.

The Blue Jays scored another run in the third. Danny Jansen hit an infield single to third base with one out and moved to second on Justin Smoak’s single to right with two outs.

Jansen scored when center fielder Ramon Laureano fielded Randal Grichuk’s drive on the short hop, then made a throw while falling that was wide of the plate.

Biagini replaced Stroman in the eighth and allowed a one-out single to Laureano before Grossman homered.

—Field Level Media