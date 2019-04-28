Jays score four in 11th, beat Athletics 5-4

Justin Smoak singled in the winning run as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 5-4 Sunday afternoon.

Eric Sogard (5) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays swept the three-game series and won all six games against the A’s this season.

Oakland’s Blake Treinen (1-2), who entered the game in the 10th, allowed a double to Rowdy Tellez, walked Alen Hanson and, with one out, surrendered a game-tying homer to Brandon Drury. Drury hit a walkoff homer on Friday.

Freddy Galvis singled, Danny Jansen walked and, with two out, Smoak singled in the winning run.

Oakland took a 4-1 lead in the top of the 11th. Toronto left-hander Thomas Pannone walked Stephen Piscotty to lead off the 11th. Piscotty took third on a single by Kendrys Morales and came home on Ramon Laureano’s fly to deep center. Josh Phegley then doubled off the left-field wall to score Morales.

Marcus Semien was intentionally walked, Robbie Grossman walked and right-hander Elvis Luciano (1-0) hit Matt Chapman with a pitch to force in a run to give Oakland a 4-1 lead.

Toronto starter Trent Thornton allowed two hits, five walks and one run while striking out seven in five innings.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt, making his second start of the season after going on the injured list with a lower leg contusion, pitched seven strong innings. The right-hander allowed three hits, one run and struck out nine.

Eric Sogard, a former member of the Athletics, homered to lead off the bottom of the first. It was his third homer of the season and his second homer to lead off the game of the series and of his career.

The A’s tied the game in the third. Chapman walked with one out and scored on a double by Khris Davis, who came to bat 0-for-7 with two walks and five strikeouts in the series.

Daniel Hudson replaced Thornton in the sixth inning and pitched around a walk.

Joe Biagini pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Blue Jays.

The next Toronto pitcher was Ryan Tepera, who survived a two-out single and a two-base error on a fly ball by left fielder Billy McKinney in the eighth.

