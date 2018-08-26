Morales homers in sixth straight as Jays beat Phillies, 8-6

Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run double with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays came back to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 Saturday afternoon.

Toronto’s Kendrys Morales homered for the sixth game in a row, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, to equal the club record set in 2001 by Jose Cruz Jr. Morales has seven homers in the span.

Billy McKinney added a two-run blast in the seventh inning for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series as part of a five-game winning streak.

After Joe Biagini (2-7) overcame a leadoff double in the top of the eighth, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth when Morales singled (Curtis Granderson ran for him), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walked and Danny Jansen was hit by a pitch.

Victor Arano replaced Seranthony Dominguez (1-5). Teoscar Hernandez struck out before Diaz cleared the bases with a double.

Ken Giles pitched around a double in the ninth to earn his sixth save for the Blue Jays and his 18th of the season.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks and had four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez, making his first start since June 21 because of a finger injury, pitched four-plus innings, allowing six runs, 10 hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Phillies scored a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Rhys Hoskins. It scored Roman Quinn, who led off with an infield single and took third on Cesar Hernandez’s single.

Philadelphia added four runs in the fourth. Singles by Asdrubal Cabrera, Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera loaded the bases. After Jorge Alfaro lined out to first, Quinn grounded a two-run double down the first-base line and Hoskins hit a two-out, two-run single to left.

The Blue Jays cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Morales hit his 20th homer of the season after Justin Smoak walked. Kevin Pillar singled, Danny Jansen doubled, and Hernandez hit an RBI single for the third run.

After Carlos Santana doubled and Cabrera singled for Philadelphia to open the fifth, Jake Petricka replaced Sanchez. Santana was out at home on Franco’s grounder to third. Herrera forced Franco at second on a grounder to second and Alfaro hit an RBI single.

Toronto’s Tim Mayza struck out the side in the sixth and had a perfect seventh.

Jansen doubled and McKinney hit his third homer of the season for Toronto with two out in the bottom of the seventh to trim the lead to 6-5. Devon Travis walked, and Dominguez replaced Pivetta and struck out Smoak.

