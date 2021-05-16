Blue Jays power up early, hold on to top Phillies

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette opened the bottom of the first inning with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 Sunday afternoon at Dunedin, Fla.

Semien added two doubles and had three RBIs in a sloppy rubber match of a three-game series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the third straight game and had an RBI double in a three-hit game.

Nick Maton had four RBIs with two solo homers and a two-run single for the Phillies. Andrew McCutchen added a solo homer.

Toronto’s Robbie Ray (2-1) allowed four runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia’s Chase Anderson (2-4) allowed eight hits and seven runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The homers by Semien and Bichette were the ninth of the season for each player.

Toronto scored five in the second. Santiago Espinal tripled, Danny Jansen hit an RBI single, Semien doubled, Bichette hit an RBI single, Guerrero hit an RBI double and Teoscar Hernandez walked. David Hale replaced Chance and allowed Randal Grichuk’s two-run double.

Gurriel and Semien doubled in the third to bump the lead to 8-0.

Maton led off the fifth with his first major-league homer. McCutchen followed with his sixth homer this season. Jean Segura tripled and Alec Bohm singled.

Maton homered with two outs in the sixth. Joel Payamps replaced Ray.

Ranger Suarez allowed a seventh-inning run on two hit batters, an error and Semien’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Bryce Harper (shoulder) did not start for Philadelphia, but entered in the bottom of the sixth to play right field. He popped out on a bunt with two on and one out against Tim Mayza in the eighth. Maton hit a two-run single, cutting the lead to 9-6. Jordan Romano replaced Mayza to end the inning on a strikeout.

Guerrero led off the bottom of the eighth against Brandon Kintzler with his 11th homer this season.

Jeremy Beasley replaced Romano with two outs and a runner on base in the ninth and allowed Brad Miller’s RBI single. Rafael Marchan walked and Odubel Herrera hit an RBI single off the wall in right. Harper struck out to end the game.

Following Juan Segura’s first-inning error, the game broadcast showed Segura yelling at Phillies manager Joe Girardi in the dugout and being calmed down by third base coach Dusty Wathan.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the response was because Girardi criticized Segura in front of teammates.

