Smoak powers Blue Jays past Padres to avoid sweep

Justin Smoak hit two home runs and had five RBIs to help the Toronto Blue Jays defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 10-1 on Sunday afternoon.

May 26, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Erlin (41) throws the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cavan Biggio added his first three career major league hits, including a solo home run, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 4-for-4 with a solo homer as the Blue Jays avoided a sweep in the three-game series.

Biggio, son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, and Gurriel each had two RBIs.

Wil Myers homered for the Padres, who had their five-game winning streak end.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman (3-6) allowed one run on five hits and a walk in five innings.

With Chris Paddack scratched from his start because of a stiff neck, the Padres went to the bullpen and started Robbie Erlin (0-1). The left-hander allowed three hits and one run in two innings.

The Blue Jays scored once in the second. Gurriel singled and Biggio followed with a single, his first major league hit. Gurriel scored from third when Brandon Drury’s grounder to shortstop forced Biggio at second.

Toronto led 3-0 after Gurriel and Biggio homered back to back against Matt Wisler in the fourth.

It was Gurriel’s third homer of the season, all coming since he was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. It was the first career major league homer for Biggio in his third game since being promoted from Buffalo on Friday.

Myers led off the fifth with his 10th homer of the season.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth against Luis Perdomo. Eric Sogard singled and Smoak homered. Randal Grichuk singled and scored on Gurriel’s double. Biggio hit an RBI single.

Daniel Hudson replaced Stroman in the sixth and pitched around a single. He allowed a single and a double to open the seventh. Joe Biagini took over and Manuel Margot lined softly to second to start an unassisted double play. Biagini finished the inning with a strikeout.

Biagini pitched around two singles in the eighth.

Smoak hit his 11th homer this season with two on in the eighth against Adam Warren.

Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

—Field Level Media