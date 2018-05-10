Jays rally past Mariners with four runs in 8th

EditorsNote: adds “with” in third graf

Yangervis Solarte and Justin Smoak had RBI doubles to key a four-run, eighth-inning rally, and the Toronto Blue Jays came back to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Teoscar Hernandez had three hits, including a home run, for the Blue Jays, who gained a split of the first two games of a three-game series. Mariners left-hander James Paxton threw a no-hitter in the series opener Tuesday.

With Seattle ahead 2-1 entering the eighth, Josh Donaldson led off with a double against Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-1). The Blue Jays then got RBI doubles from Solarte, who was replaced by pinch runner Anthony Alford, and Smoak.

Kevin Pillar followed with an RBI single and was out trying for a double. Russell Martin also doubled, and Erik Goeddel replaced Nicasio. Luke Maile hit an RBI single to produce the fourth run of the inning.

Ryan Tepera (3-1) held the Mariners scoreless in the top of the eighth. Tyler Clippard pitched around a ninth-inning single to earn his first save of the season, finishing the game with two strikeouts.

Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc allowed one run, four hits and no walks while striking out three in five innings.

Toronto starter Jaime Garcia yielded two runs (one earned), three hits, five walks and one wild pitch in five innings. He also struck out three and hit a batter.

The Mariners scored a first-inning run on a double by Jean Segura that scored Dee Gordon, who had reached first base on a wild pitch while striking out.

Seattle took a 2-0 lead in third on a double by Mitch Haniger. The hit scored Segura, who continued to second on a throwing error by Garcia on his infield hit and took third on a groundout.

The Blue Jays, coming off the no-hitter, got a single from their first batter of the game, Hernandez. He was erased on an inning-ending double play.

Toronto did not get another hit until Hernandez led off the bottom of the fourth with his sixth homer of the season.

Seung Hwan Oh replaced Garcia and pitched a perfect sixth.

Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford allowed a double and a walk in the bottom of the sixth before Nick Vincent replaced him to get the final out.

After Toronto’s John Axford pitched around a single in the Mariners’ seventh, Vincent survived a two-out triple and a walk in the bottom of the inning.

