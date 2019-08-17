Jays rip four homers in beating Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Derek Fisher each hit two-run homers and Randal Grichuk and Danny Jansen added solo shots as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 7-3 Friday night.

Aug 16, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jacob Waguespack (62) delivers a pitch against Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Rogers Centre.

Jacob Waguespack (4-1) allowed two runs, five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in the opener of a three-game series.

Matt Wisler pitched a perfect first inning with two strikeouts as the opener for the Mariners for the second game in a row.

Wade LeBlanc (6-7) replaced him for the second inning and allowed seven runs, 11 hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out three.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the second. Kyle Seager singled to open the inning to extend his hit streak to 10 games. Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out, and a wild pitch put runners at second and third for Tim Lopes, who hit a two-run single.

The Blue Jays took a 3-2 in the bottom of the second when Justin Smoak doubled against LeBlanc and scored on Brandon Drury’s single. Fisher followed with his fourth home run this season.

The Blue Jays added three in the third. Cavan Biggio singled with one out and Guerrero hit his 14th homer of the season. Grichuk followed with his 23rd homer, and it marked the 12th time this season the Blue Jays hit back-to-back home runs.

Waguespack was lifted after allowing a one-out single to Omar Narvaez in the top of the sixth. Reliever Tim Mayza induced a double-play grounder from Seager.

Justin Shafer replaced Mayza with one out and a runner at first in the seventh inning and finished the inning on a double-play grounder by Lopes.

Jansen led off the bottom of the seventh with his 12th homer of the season to stretch Toronto’s lead to 7-2.

Dee Gordon led off the eighth with his fourth triple of the season and scored on a one-out single by Mallex Smith, who was out trying for second after center fielder Teoscar Hernandez overran the ball. Buddy Boshers replaced Shafer to get the final out.

Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

