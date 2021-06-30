Marcus Semien, Blue Jays knock around Mariners

EditorsNote: Edits thru

Marcus Semien had a three-run homer and a two-run double, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 9-3 Tuesday in Buffalo.

Semien also had a single to lead a 15-hit barrage in the opener of a three-game series as the Blue Jays won their third straight.

Ty France hit a three-run home run and added a double for the Mariners.

Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray (6-3) allowed three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out 10 in six innings.

Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Toronto scored twice in the second. Randal Grichuk singled, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled and Semien hit a two-run double.

After giving up a walk and a single to the first two batters of the game, Ray retired 14 batters in a row until Tom Murphy singled with two outs in the fifth. Murphy continued to second on center fielder George Springer’s error. Shed Long Jr. ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Blue Jays added a run in the fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled, Teoscar Hernandez and Springer walked and Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly into foul territory in left.

The Mariners tied the game in the sixth. J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger led off with singles and, with one out, France hit his eighth homer of the season.

The Blue Jays regained the three-run lead against Rafael Montero (5-3) on Bichette’s 15th homer of the season. Gurriel had an infield single and was forced at second by Reese McGuire. Semien singled and then Bichette hit the 1-0 slider over the fence.

Will Vest allowed Semien’s 19th homer of the season that followed Gurriel’s walk and McGuire’s single in the seventh.

The win comes the same day Toronto acquired right-handed reliever Adam Cimber, outfielder Corey Dickerson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for infielder Joe Panik and minor-league right-hander Andrew McInvale.

--Field Level Media