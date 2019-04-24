Giants blast four homers, edge Jays

Joe Panik, Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Pablo Sandoval all hit a home runs as the visiting San Francisco Giants found some offense while opening a brief two-game interleague series with a 7-6 victory Tuesday over the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar (1) greets Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (25) during batting practice before the game at Rogers Centre.

Kevin Pillar added an RBI single in his return to Toronto, helping the Giants put together consecutive victories on the road for the first time this season. Pillar was traded from the Blue Jays to the Giants on April 2.

Toronto made things interesting in the eighth inning when designated hitter Rowdy Tellez hit his first career grand slam to bring the Blue Jays within a run, but the Giants’ bullpen closed out the victory.

The Giants entered with 67 runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Eric Sogard added a home run for the Blue Jays, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in the opener of a five-game homestand. It was Sogard’s first home run since 2017.

The Giants jumped on Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton early, as the rookie gave up three runs in the second inning. Thornton (0-3) lasted five innings, yielding four runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He lost his third consecutive start.

Pillar hit an RBI single for a 1-0 San Francisco lead a half-inning after the Blue Jays honored their former player with a video tribute. It was his first at-bat in Toronto as a visiting player. Panik added a two-run double in the inning.

Panik’s solo home run in the fifth, his first of the season, gave the Giants a 4-1 lead. It was his first multi-RBI game of the season.

Longoria’s third homer of the season came in the sixth inning. Belt hit his fifth homer in the eighth, the same inning Sandoval belted his first, providing the Giants with a key insurance run as they took a 7-2 lead.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

The Blue Jays’ Freddy Galvis appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, extending his consecutive games-played streak to 349 games, the longest active stretch in the major leagues. He was held out of the starting lineup due to left hamstring tightness.

