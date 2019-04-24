Pomeranz leads Giants to sweep of Jays

EditorsNote: Adds that Guerrero Jr. will be called up; Galvis’ streak ended

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz pitched six innings, Pablo Sandoval hit a home run and the visiting San Francisco Giants defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday afternoon.

Pomeranz (1-2) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out five as the Giants swept the two-game series.

Two Giants relievers retired the final nine Toronto batters of the game.

Toronto starter Clay Buchholz (0-1) gave up six hits and four runs in five-plus innings, striking out two and not walking a batter.

After the game, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top-ranked prospect in baseball, will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his major league debut Friday at home against Oakland.

One player whom Guerrero could replace on the Toronto roster is shortstop Freddy Galvis. He did not play Wednesday, ending his consecutive games played streak at 349. It was the longest active such streak in the majors. He injured his leg Sunday making a fielding play in Oakland. He did not start Tuesday, but was used a pinch hitter.

Buchholz pitched three perfect innings before Steven Duggar led off the fourth with a single. Duggar took second on a groundout to shortstop by Gerardo Parra and scored on Brandon Belt’s two-out single to left.

Sandoval led off the fifth with his second homer of the season on the first pitch. Former Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar doubled one out later, but Buchholz survived with no further damage.

Rowdy Tellez walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth, the Blue Jays’ first base runner of the game. He took third on Toronto’s first hit, a single to left by Teoscar Hernandez, who was out trying for a double. Pomeranz struck out Danny Jansen to end the inning.

Parra started the sixth with a single and scored on Buster Posey’s double to center. Tim Mayza replaced then replaced Buchholz and immediately walked Belt and surrendered an RBI double to Evan Longoria to make it 4-0 Giants.

Pomeranz pitched around a walk to Alen Hanson and a single by Eric Sogard in the bottom of the sixth then gave way to Reyes Moronta, who perfect bottom of the seventh. Trevor Gott got the final six outs of the game for the Giants.

