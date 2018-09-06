Jays ride 7-run 1st inning past Rays

Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run home run in a seven-run first inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Wednesday night to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Billy McKinney added a solo homer for the Blue Jays, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Devon Travis and Kendrys Morales each had three hits and an RBI.

Kevin Kiermaier homered twice for the Rays.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (4-5) allowed three runs, six hits, two walks and struck out eight in six innings for his first win since June 3. It was his third start since coming off the disabled list (right index finger injury) on Aug. 25.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (1-5) allowed seven runs, five hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He also had two strikeouts and two wild pitches.

In addition to the 17th homer of the season by Diaz, Justin Smoak, Morales, Gurriel and Travis each had RBI singles in the first inning.

The hit by Travis came against Andrew Kittredge, who replaced Glasnow after McKinney, who had started the inning with a walk, struck out but reached first base on a wild pitch in his second plate appearance.

Smoak struck out to end the 12-batter first.

The Rays scored twice in the second. Kiermaier hit his fifth homer of the season with one out. The Rays loaded the bases on a walk and two infield singles before Sanchez walked Mallex Smith with two out to force in a run.

McKinney led off the fifth against Vidal Nuno with his fifth homer of the season.

Kiermaier hit his second homer of the game and sixth of the season with one out in the sixth. It was the third career multi-homer game for Kiermaier, including one last season against Toronto.

The Blue Jays scored once against Jake Faria in the sixth on doubles by Diaz and pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez, who made his major league debut with the at-bat.

Faria allowed another run in seventh on singles by Smoak, Morales and Randal Grichuk.

Toronto’s Ryan Tepera pitched around two walks in the seventh. Tim Mayza and Ken Giles were perfect in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, for the Blue Jays.

