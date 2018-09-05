Rays use 7 pitchers to blank Blue Jays

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

The visiting Tampa Bay Rays broke open a one-run game with a three-run seventh inning Tuesday night en route to a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

The Rays used seven pitchers to limit the Blue Jays to three hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out 10, winning the first two games of the three-game series. The Rays, who have won four straight games, lead the season series 9-2.

Hunter Wood (1-1) pitched two perfect innings, the second and third, with one strikeout to earn the win.

Adam Kolarek retired one batter in the ninth before giving up a walk to Justin Smoak and single to Kendrys Morales to leave runners at the corners for closer Sergio Romo. But the veteran retired the final two batters to earn his 19th save of the season.

Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki (3-4) allowed two runs, three hits, two walks and a hit batter in six-plus innings. The left-hander struck out five.

Kevin Kiermaier led off the second with a single and moved to second on a bunt single by Carlos Gomez. Jesus Sucre sacrificed the runners to second and third. Kiermaier scored when Mallex Smith grounded out to first.

Borucki ended the inning with a strikeout and over the next four innings the only base runner he allowed was on an error by second baseman Devon Travis with two out in the fourth.

Ryne Stanek was the starter for the Rays for the second game in a row, pitching only the first inning. He pitched around a leadoff double and a hit batter.

Jalen Beeks replaced Wood and pitched a perfect fourth and fifth with four strikeouts before allowing a leadoff single to Aledmys Diaz in the sixth.

Richard Urena sacrificed Diaz to second and stayed there when Travis grounded out to shortstop. Jose Alvarado replaced Beeks and walked Smoak before striking out Morales to end the inning.

Borucki hit Kiermaier with a pitch to open the seventh and was replaced by Jake Petricka.

Pinch hitter Brandon Lowe forced Kiermaier at second on a grounder to shortstop. Pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI double to center despite a diving attempt by Kevin Pillar. Tommy Pham tripled, and Matt Duffy singled to increase the lead to 4-0.

Diego Castillo pitched two perfect innings — the seventh and eighth — with three strikeouts for the Rays.

