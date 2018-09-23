Tellez, Pannone carry Jays over Rays

Rowdy Tellez had three hits including a two-run homer and three RBIs, Thomas Pannone pitched into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Saturday.

Reese McGuire added an RBI double for the Blue Jays in their three-run fourth inning.

Pannone (4-1) allowed two runs, six hits and three walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings in his fifth career major league start.

The Blue Jays (71-84) lead the four-game series 2-1, but the Rays (86-68) lead the season series 10-5.

Tommy Pham and Jesus Sucre hit solo home runs for the Rays.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (2-7) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks and had six strikeouts in six innings.

Ken Giles pitched around a walk in the ninth inning to earn his 24th save in as many opportunities this season. It was his 12th save since joining the Blue Jays after a trade with the Houston Astros.

Pham hit his 20th homer of the season with two out in the third inning. It was his sixth since joining the Rays in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Pannone walked the next three batters before striking out Willy Adames to end the inning.

The Blue Jays scored three in the fourth. Justin Smoak walked, Tellez hit his third homer of the season, Kevin Pillar singled and McGuire hit an RBI double.

Sucre hit his first homer of the season with two out in the seventh to cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2. Ryan Tepera replaced Pannone after Mallex Smith followed with an infield single. Smith stole second, and Tepera walked Pham before striking out Matt Duffy to end the inning.

Adam Kolarek replaced Glasnow in the bottom of the seventh. Ryne Stanek replaced him after Richard Urena’s one-out single and ended the inning with two strikeouts.

Toronto’s Tyler Clippard pitched around a single in the top of the eighth and had two strikeouts.

Jose Alvarado allowed one-out doubles to Randal Grichuk and Tellez and an RBI single to Aledmys Diaz in Toronto’s two-run eighth.

