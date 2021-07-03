Alek Manoah fans 10 as Blue Jays rout Rays

Alek Manoah struck out a career-best 10 hitters, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 11-1 Friday night at Buffalo.

Marcus Semien added a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who snapped a two-game losing streak by winning the opener of a three-game series. Francisco Mejia had two doubles for the Rays, who have lost four in a row.

Manoah (2-0) allowed no runs, three hits and one walk in a career-best seven innings.

Rays right-hander Luis Patino (1-2), recalled from Triple-A Durham for the start, gave up seven runs (five earned), seven hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips made his debut as a pitcher in the eighth and allowed one run on two singles and two walks.

In the first inning, Toronto’s Bo Bichette singled and Springer hit his fourth home run of the season.

The Blue Jays added four runs in the second. Cavan Biggio walked and took third when Patino threw wildly to second on Randal Grichuk’s comebacker. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI double, Reese McGuire hit an RBI single and a run scored on Semien’s fielder’s choice grounder. Following a passed ball, Guerrero hit an RBI single.

After walking Ji-Man Choi with one out in the first, Manoah struck out seven consecutive batters.

Tampa Bay’s first hit of the game was Mejia’s bloop double to center that eluded Grichuk’s dive with one out in the sixth.

Patino retired 10 straight before Teoscar Hernandez and Biggio started the bottom of the sixth with singles. After a wild pitch and a strikeout, Jeffrey Springs replaced Patino, and his wild pitch brought in a run.

Semien led off the seventh with his 21st homer of the season. Bichette singled, and Guerrero hit his 27th homer.

The Rays scored in the eighth against Anthony Castro on doubles by Mejia and Brandon Lowe.

--Field Level Media