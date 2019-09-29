Blue Jays hand Rays second straight loss to end regular season play

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer, Breyvic Valera hit a solo shot, Justin Smoak drove in three runs with two doubles and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays (96-66) lost their final two games of the regular season after clinching a wild-card spot by defeating the Blue Jays (67-95) Friday night.

The Rays visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday to play the American League wild-card game.

The Blue Jays finished the season by going 12-6.

Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz (2-5) allowed one run, four hits and one walk while striking out six in five innings.

Rays left-hander Blake Snell (6-8), making his third start since returning from surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays.

Smoak hit a two-run double in the first inning, scoring Hernandez and Cavan Biggio, who had singled. Hernandez had stolen third and Biggio had advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Choi, who missed the first two games of the series with a bruised foot, hit his 19th homer of the season to lead off the fourth.

The Blue Jays took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth against Yonny Chirinos. Valera’s popped-up bunt went for an infield single. Jonathan Davis singled with one out and Hernandez hit his 26th homer of the season with two out. It was the third straight game in which Hernandez had homered.

Wilmer Font replaced Buchholz and tossed a perfect sixth with two strikeouts and pitched around a leadoff single in the seventh while adding one strikeout.

Valera’s first career homer came against Chirinos in the bottom of the sixth.

Anthony Banda allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh on doubles by Rowdy Tellez, Smoak and Valera.

The Rays scored twice against Jordan Romano in the eighth on a single by Travis d’Arnaud, a double by Tommy Pham, an RBI groundout by Jesus Aguilar and a single by Guillermo Heredia.

