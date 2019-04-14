Rays put away Blue Jays with five-run eighth

Guillermo Heredia capped a five-run eighth inning with a two-run, pinch-hit home run to help the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Apr 14, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Billy McKinney (28) celebrates with teammate Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Randal Grichuk (15) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Zunino added a two-run, pinch-hit single in the eighth as the Rays took two of three games in the series and have now won six of their last seven games, all on the road.

Freddy Galvis and Billy McKinney homered for Toronto, while McKinney added two doubles.

Rays starter Charlie Morton allowed four hits, three walks with one run over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four. Adam Kolarek (1-0) pitched one perfect to pick up the win.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman (0-3) allowed three hits, four walks and three unearned runs while striking out five in four innings.

The Blue Jays scored once in the first when McKinney doubled and Galvis singled him home.

The Rays scored an unearned run in the third. Michael Perez singled, Blue Jays second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. threw errantly on Ji-Man Choi’s two-out grounder, Avisail Garcia walked and Brandon Lowe hit an RBI single.

Gurriel was replaced at second base by Alen Hanson in the fourth.

The Rays scored two unearned runs in the fourth. Kevin Kiermaier reached second base on Stroman’s throwing error after a bunt. Willy Adames had an infield single, Perez walked, with Austin Meadows and Yandy Diaz each producing RBI groundouts.

Thomas Pannone replaced Stroman in the fifth and struck out the side on nine pitches. He also was perfect in the sixth and seventh.

Toronto left the bases loaded in the fourth and the fifth. Kolarek replaced Morton to get the final out of the fifth. Kolarek retired the first two batters of the sixth before Chaz Roe replaced him and pitched around an infield single.

Galvis hit his fifth homer this season against Ryne Stanek with one out in the seventh. After Justin Smoak singled, Diego Castillo induced a double-play grounder to end the inning.

The Rays tacked on five runs in the eighth. Javy Guerra allowed Garcia’s leadoff double and a one-out walk to Daniel Robertson. Tim Mayza yielded an RBI double to Kiermaier, Zunino’s two-out single and the first homer of the season by Heredia, who batted for Meadows.

Wilmer Font allowed a walk to Danny Jansen and McKinney’s first homer of the season in the ninth.

—Field Level Media