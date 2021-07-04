Rays top Blue Jays, snap 10-game road skid

Rookie Wander Franco hit a home run and a double, Austin Meadows had three doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Buffalo.

The Rays ended a five-game losing streak as they avoided being swept in the three-game series. They also stopped a 10-game road losing streak.

The Blue Jays, who completed a 6-4 homestand, had a solo homer by Randal Grichuk.

Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (5-3) held the Blue Jays to one run and four hits while striking out five in five innings.

Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (6-4) allowed two runs, five hits and two walks in seven innings. The left-hander struck out six.

After the Rays failed to score despite having runners at second and third with no outs in the second, Grichuk hit his 15th homer of the season with two out in the bottom of the inning.

The Rays scored twice in the sixth despite making two outs on the bases. Randy Arozarena had a leadoff walk but was caught stealing. Franco hit his second career major league homer, Yandy Diaz doubled and Austin Meadows hit an RBI double on a ball misplayed by right fielder Teoscar Hernandez. Meadows was out trying to advance to third.

Collin McHugh replaced Yarbrough in the sixth. He allowed Bo Bichette’s leadoff single, then picked him off first. McHugh pitched a perfect seventh and eighth and had six strikeouts in his three-inning appearance.

Toronto’s Adam Cimber pitched a perfect top of the eighth.

Toronto activated Rafael Dolis from the injured list (right middle finger strain), and he allowed three runs in the ninth. Diaz led off with an infield single to shortstop, continued to third on Bichette’s throwing error and scored on a double by Meadows. Meadows took third on a wild pitch, Francisco Mejia was hit by a pitch and Taylor Walls hit an RBI double.

Tayler Saucedo entered the game and allowed Mike Brosseau’s sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay’s Diego Castillo pitched around a single in the bottom of the ninth.

Toronto optioned left-hander Nick Allgeyer to Triple-A Buffalo.

