Santiago Espinal's first career HR helps Blue Jays past Rays

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer and George Springer added a solo shot as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Buffalo.

Espinal’s first career major league homer capped a five-run sixth inning for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Manuel Margot hit a solo homer for the Rays, who have lost five consecutive games and 10 straight on the road going back to June 15.

Toronto right-hander Ross Stripling allowed one run on two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. He struck out five.

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (3-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Springer led off the second inning with his fifth home run of the season, while Margot led off the fourth with his ninth long ball to tie game at 1-all.

Adam Cimber (2-2) replaced Stripling with two outs in the sixth after Ji-Man Choi walked for the second time. Cimber, in his second outing after he was acquired from the Miami Marlins, induced a flyout to left from Randy Arozarena.

McClanahan retired nine consecutive Jays batters before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled with one out in the sixth. Springer walked and Matt Wisler replaced McClanahan.

Teoscar Hernandez had an infield hit on a slow bouncer to third, loading the bases. Guerrero then scored on Joey Wendle’s errant throw home on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s grounder to third. Cavan Biggio had a two-run single before Gurriel was out trying to steal third and Espinal homered to left center.

Cimber allowed a double by Wendle between groundouts in the seventh. Tim Mayza finished the inning and pitched around a single in the eighth.

Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run single for the Rays in the ninth against Jordan Romano.

Taylor Walls struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Saturday after being activated from the injured list because of a wrist injury.

