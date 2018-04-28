Guzman's tiebreaking single leads Rangers past Jays

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer, Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman added two-run singles and the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday night.

The loss in the opener of a three-game series was the third straight by the Blue Jays. The Rangers have won two in a row.

Mazara had three hits while Toronto’s Justin Smoak was 4-for-4.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (2-1) allowed four runs, nine hits and hit one batter while striking out four over six innings. He is 4-0 in his career against Toronto.

Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman (0-3) allowed six runs, eight hits and one walk while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings.

The Rangers scored four runs in the first inning. Delino DeShields led off with an infield single and Shin-Soo Choo walked. Jurickson Profar bounced out to shortstop as the runners advanced to second and third. Mazara hit a two-run single, and Gallo followed with his eighth homer of the season.

The Blue Jays scored once in their first. Teoscar Hernandez doubled and scored on Smoak’s bloop single to right. Smoak was out at home on Kevin Pillar’s double to center.

Toronto scored twice in the second to cut the lead to 4-3. Russell Martin led off with a double and Aledmys Diaz was hit by a pitch with two out. Steve Pearce hit a double to drive them both in.

The Blue Jays tied the game at 4 in the third. Smoak singled and was out trying to reach third on Yangervis Solarte’s single before Pillar hit an RBI triple.

Guzman hit a two-run single in the sixth to give Texas a 6-4 lead and send Stroman from the game. The hit scored Mazara and Gallo, who had singled and took second and third, respectively, on a sacrifice by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kevin Jepsen replaced Minor in the seventh and was replaced by Alex Claudio after Profar was charged with an error on a two-out grounder to shortstop by Hernandez. Smoak singled, but Solarte’s grounder to third forced Hernandez to end the inning.

Texas reliever Chris Martin pitched around a walk in the eighth.

—Field Level Media