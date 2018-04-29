Happ Ks nine as Blue Jays end skid

J.A. Happ struck out nine over seven innings, Yangervis Solarte, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar hit solo homers and the Toronto Blue Jays ended a four-game losing streak Sunday afternoon with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers.

Happ (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits and did not allow a walk as the Blue Jays avoided being swept in the three-game series to complete a 2-4 homestand.

Renato Nunez homered for the Rangers.

Rangers starter Martin Perez (2-3) allowed four runs, five hits that included three home runs, four walks and had two strikeouts in four innings.

Nunez hit his first homer of the season in the second to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Solarte led off with his seventh homer of the season. Pillar walked and took second on an infield single by Russell Martin. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s grounder forced Martin at second and moved Pillar to third. Randal Grichuk hit a sacrifice fly to moderate left.

Hernandez hit his fourth homer of the season in the third.

Pillar led off the bottom of the fourth with his fourth homer of the season. The Blue Jays loaded the bases, but Steve Pearce lined into an inning-ending double play.

The Rangers scored once in the sixth when Delino DeShields doubled, took third on a groundout and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s groundout to shortstop.

The Blue Jays took a 5-2 lead in the sixth. Martin reached first on an error by third baseman Nunez, took third on Gurriel’s single and scored when the Rangers could not complete the double play on Grichuk’s fielder’s choice grounder to second.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the seventh. Pearce walked, and Hernandez doubled against reliever Tony Barnette. Justin Smoak hit a sacrifice fly against Jake Diekman. Solarte added an RBI single.

Ryan Tepera struck out two in a perfect eighth and Aaron Loup pitched around a double in the ninth.

Before the game, the Blue Jays optioned second baseman Devon Travis to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled right-handed reliever Carlos Ramirez.

