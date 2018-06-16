Estrada outpitches Scherzer as Jays down Nats, 2-0

Devon Travis hit a two-run home run, Marco Estrada pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Washington Nationals and Max Scherzer 2-0 on Saturday.

It was the second straight win for the Blue Jays, who will try for a sweep of the three-game interleague series on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays have won six in a row at home after going 1-10 before that at Rogers Centre.

Estrada (4-6), a Nationals sixth-round draft choice in 2005, allowed three hits and walked two with four strikeouts in winning his second straight decision after going winless in eight previous starts.

Tyler Clippard, a former National, pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Scherzer (10-3) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. The right-hander struck out 10, the 10th time this season that he has reached double digits in strikeouts.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Luke Maile was hit by a pitch with one out, and Travis followed with his fourth homer of the season on an 0-1 slider. It was the second two-run homer of the series for the Blue Jays second baseman.

Estrada retired 12 batters in a row after Michael A. Taylor’s bunt single with two out in the second inning. That spell ended when Trea Turner doubled into the left-center gap with two out in the sixth. Estrada responded by striking out Bryce Harper.

Estrada allowed his second walk of the game (and second to Anthony Rendon) to lead off the seventh. The next two batters flied out to center before Taylor singled to center. Danny Barnes replaced Estrada and finished the inning on a groundout to first by Wilmer Difo.

Washington’s Wander Suero pitched a perfect seventh and eighth with three strikeouts.

Barnes retired one batter in the eighth before being replaced by left-hander Aaron Loup, who walked Turner with two out before retiring Harper on a called third strike.

