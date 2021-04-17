Erick Fedde helps Nationals down Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde matched his career high of nine strikeouts over five innings and Yan Gomes had three hits, including a home run, in a 6-2 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Slideshow ( 46 images )

Fedde (1-1) scattered five hits and allowed a walk. The lone run the right-hander allowed was Kole Calhoun’s first of the season in the third inning that tied the game at 1.

Five relievers limited Arizona to one hit over the last four innings.

Gomes went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. He also threw out Tim Locastro’s stolen-base attempt in the third inning, stopping Locastro from extending his MLB-record 29 stolen bases to start a career without getting caught.

Locastro had to leave the game at that point because of a dislocated left pinky. He was replaced in centerfield by Pavin Smith, who shifted from first base. Wyatt Mathisen played at first base.

Gomes hit his first home run of the season with one out in the second inning off Arizona starter Luke Weaver for the game’s first run.

Washington rallied for three runs against Weaver (1-1) in the fourth inning to build a 4-1 lead.

After Starlin Castro led off with a double, Andrew Stevenson followed with another double to score Castro. Gomes then singled to right to score Stevenson. After Jordy Mercer and Trae Turner singled to load the bases, Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly to score Gomes.

Eduardo Escobar’s sixth home run in the last nine games, a shot to deep left-center field, off Washington reliever Sam Clay, cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning.

Castro, who went 2 for 4, had an RBI single in the seventh and Ryan Zimmerman belted his second home run of the season in the eighth.

The Nationals tallied 15 hits, 10 of them singles.

Kyle Schwarber, who hit a walk-off home run in Friday’s win over Arizona, went 3 for 4 and Turner was 3 for 5.

--Field Level Media