Sanchez notches 100th MLB win as Nationals rout D-backs

Matt Adams had two homers and a career-high seven RBI, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Anibal Sanchez had another strong outing as the host Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-5 on Sunday, gaining a split of the four-game series.

Jun 16, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) catches the ceremonial first pitch from his daughter Emma before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick added three hits for Washington, which has won 14 of its last 21 contests. Sanchez (3-6), who gave up two runs in six innings, captured his 100th MLB win and third straight decision over four starts since coming off the Injured List with a hamstring strain.

Rendon hit a two-run homer in sixth inning off reliever Zack Godley to give Washington a lead of 10-2.

It was the 16th homer of the year for Rendon.

Adams had smashed a three-run homer off Godley as the Nationals took a 7-1 lead in the last of the third. Kurt Suzuki, the Washington catcher, lashed a solo homer in the fifth off Godley to make it 8-2.

That outburst overcame another after fast start by Arizona. Ketel Marte (three hits), who hit two homers Saturday, hit a solo shot as the second batter of the game to give Arizona a 1-0 lead.

It was the 20th homer of the year for Marte, who set a career-high with 14 last season.

The Nationals answered with three runs in the last of the first, as Kendrick had an RBI single and Suzuki drove in two with a single for a 3-1 lead. Kendrick also had an RBI single in the eighth before Adams went deep for the second time, this time off Stefan Crichton.

Eaton had an RBI single in the second to give Washington a 4-1 lead and send starter Archie Bradley (2-4) to the showers. It was the first start of the year for Bradley, who was last used in that role in 2016 by Arizona. He gave up four runs in 1 1/3 innings on Sunday.

Nick Ahmed of Arizona had a sacrifice fly in the fourth to trim the margin to 7-2. Suzuki had to leave the game when a pitch from Tanner Rainey bounced up and hit him near the collarbone in the seventh. Yan Gomes took over at catcher.

