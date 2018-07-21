FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
July 21, 2018 / 11:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Braves-Nationals rained out; makeup TBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saturday night’s game between the host Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park was postponed roughly five hours prior to first pitch due to rain.

No makeup date for the contest was announced. The Braves return to Washington once more this season for a three-game series Aug. 7-9.

Inclement weather on the East Coast also caused the postponement of a game between the Phillies and San Diego Padres in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The Braves won the opener of the three-game series 8-5 on Friday night.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.