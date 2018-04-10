Scherzer K's 10 in two-hitter vs. Braves

Max Scherzer threw a two-hitter and struck out 10 and Howie Kendrick hit a two-run double in the first inning as the Washington Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves 2-0 in the series opener on Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Washington (5-5), which got swept by the New York Mets this past weekend.

Atlanta (6-4) had won four out of five coming into this series and was the top offensive scoring team in the majors after this weekend’s games. The Braves scored 62 runs in their first nine games but could not do much in this contest.

Scherzer was dominant on the cold night in Washington, getting some revenge from the 7-1 loss the Nationals suffered in Atlanta on April 4 when the right-hander gave up five runs in five innings — although just two were earned.

This time, Scherzer (2-1) did not allow a runner to get into scoring position and faced just one batter over the minimum. He also did not walk a batter while posting the ninth complete game of his career.

Julio Teheran was the hard-luck loser for Atlanta in this game. Teheran (0-1) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking four.

The Nationals gave Scherzer all the offensive support he needed in the first inning.

Anthony Rendon doubled with one out, and Bryce Harper followed with a walk. With two outs, Kendrick lined a double to left that scored both runners for a 2-0 lead.

Washington catcher Matt Wieters (left oblique strain) will begin what the team thinks is a short rehab with Class-A Potomac on Tuesday. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday.

For Atlanta, Braves manager Brian Snitker told the media that pitcher Luiz Gohara is going to do a side session of three innings Tuesday. The rookie is recovering from a sprained left ankle and was expected to be the No. 5 starter. If all goes well, the skipper said Gohara could be back by late April or early May.

—Field Level Media