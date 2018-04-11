Strasburg, Nats shut down Braves again

Stephen Strasburg threw eight scoreless innings, and Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run triple in the first to give Washington all the offense it needed as the Nationals defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Washington (6-5) has won the first two games of the three-game series, as Max Scherzer threw a complete-game shutout in Monday in a 2-0 victory over Atlanta (6-5).

Strasburg (2-1) gave up three hits. He struck out eight and walked two. In addition, he singled, walked and reached on an error while bunting.

Ryan Madson earned his first save of the season by getting the final two outs in the ninth.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-1) gave up the two-run triple and only three hits in five innings for the Braves, but they couldn’t muster much offense against Strasburg. Foltynewicz wound up yielding three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He fanned three.

Washington got its offense going starting in the first when Brian Goodwin walked and moved to second on Bryce Harper’s one-out single.

Both of them scored when Zimmerman lined a two-out triple to left-center for a 2-0 lead.

Goodwin, who replaced late scratch Adam Eaton in the Washington lineup in left field, made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Nationals stretched the lead to 4-0 with some help from Atlanta in the sixth. Washington had runners on first and third with one out when Strasburg laid down a sacrifice bunt on which pitcher Shane Carle made a throwing error, letting in a run.

Dansby Swanson hit an RBI double off Madson in the top of the ninth for Atlanta’s first run of the series, but the Braves couldn’t tie the score.

Eaton was in the original Washington lineup Tuesday, but manager Dave Martinez scratched him due to a left ankle bone bruise. Eaton injured his ankle against the Mets and did not start Saturday.

Washington also brought back catcher Miguel Montero from the paternity list Tuesday and put fellow catcher Jhonatan Solano on the 10-day disabled list due to bone spurs in his right elbow. Starting catcher Matt Wieters (oblique strain) also could return from the DL this week.

—Field Level Media